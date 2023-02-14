PayU appoints Manish Deo as Head of Risk Operations and Anti-Money Laundering for India payments business

Manish carries two decades of experience in risk management, digital transaction monitoring and credit risk strategies for payment and lending businesses. Prior to this, he worked as Senior Vice President and headed the risk containment unit in IndusInd bank. He also worked for Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank in Mumbai — focusing on various aspects of risk management frameworks in the space of, digital lending, transaction monitoring governance, prudential reporting, risk-based supervision and on payment business risks. He has been instrumental in setting up the fraud risk strategic frameworks and has extensive experience in risk management, governance and digital banking.