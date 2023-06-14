Pearson appoints Vinay Kumar Swamy as the Country Head for India

Swamy will be driving the digital transformation journey of the company, along with strategic synergies with enterprises and Government.
Pearson, the world's leading learning company, has announced the appointment of Vinay Kumar Swamy, as the new country head for India. Swamy has been with Pearson for more than seven years and now in his new role, he will be leading its journey of becoming a digital-first online learning, skilling and assessment company.
Swamy's two-decades of experience equips him with a deep understanding of the business landscape, customers, and organisational goals. He has a proven track record of identifying and capitalising on growth opportunities.
Prior to joining Pearson, Swamy held key roles at an investment banking firm and Clutch Group. There, he successfully built and led finance functions, developed digital business models, executed complex mergers and acquisitions deals, and effectively managed private equity funding and investor relationships across diverse industries.
With his expertise in finance and revenue growth, Swamy will play a pivotal role in driving Pearson India's digital transformation and profitability.
Marlene Olsavsky, senior vice president, of High Education International, Pearson, said, “Due to its increasing number of English-speaking individuals and the high global demand for its students and skilled workforce, India is a very important market for Pearson. Swamy’s deep understanding of the industry, along with his experience at Pearson, will be a strategic lynchpin in our mission to accelerate digital learning as well as workforce upskilling in the region.”
Commenting on his appointment, Swamy, says, “The education sector in India is going through paradigm shifts, fuelled by the digital-first mindset and preference of consumers, enterprises as well as the government. I am excited to embark on this new role with Pearson, at a time when the organisation is playing a crucial role of an enabler and a catalyst of change, as India embraces new ways of digital learning, development, and upskilling.”
Swamy is a highly seasoned professional, well-versed in corporate strategy, investment banking, and mergers and acquisitions. His experience is backed by professional credentials as a membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Swamy obtained his degree from Bangalore University, where he cultivated a robust understanding of finance and business fundamentals.