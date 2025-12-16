After Omnicom, Shailja Saraswati launches new season of her podcast

After more than 25 years in senior media and content leadership roles, most recently as chief content officer at Omnicom Media Group, Shailja Saraswati has stepped away from corporate life to focus on her own venture, anchored around Season 4 of her podcast and community platform, Unstoppable Woman.





Launched yesterday, the new season shifts focus from achievement-driven stories to the “unstoppable spirit”. The season includes 24 episodes featuring intimate conversations with figures from diverse fields, including directors Ram Madhvani and Arunma Dey, actor Vijayant Kohli, lifestyle influencer Aanam C and entrepreneur-agency leader Pooja Jauhari, among others.

Saraswati says the season focuses less on gendered definitions or accolades and more on personal growth, enablement and transformation., with guests selected through extensive research to align with this vision.

Season 4 continues the platform’s origins from the COVID period, when Saraswati began sharing mindfulness and leadership learnings via YouTube.

She hints at a larger vision set to unfold in January 2026, currently “under wraps.”

Unstoppable Woman Season 4 is available across all major streaming platforms.