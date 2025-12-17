Akasa Air co-founder Neelu Khatri bids emotional farewell to the airlines

Akasa Air is seeing a leadership change as Neelu Khatri, co-founder and senior vice-president (international operations), has stepped down from her role at the young carrier.

Khatri, a veteran with over 25 years of experience across aviation, aerospace, defence, and consulting, announced her departure in an emotional LinkedIn post, reflecting on the airline's journey, crediting the employees, or 'Akasians,' and expressing gratitude to customers.

In her post, Khatri described her time as part of the founding team as a "journey defined by heart" and praised the Akasa team for turning a "vision into a reality, standing tall through turbulence and operational challenges." She also pointed to the airline's planned fleet expansion, noting, "With 196 aircraft more to be added in the future, I am sure of our sturdy growth that is yet to come. Akasa as a brand has truly arrived!"

A personal highlight of her message was the memorabilia she received from her colleagues: a piece of an aircraft engine blade removed after a bird hit, which they transformed into a "beautiful lifelong possession."

Neelu Khatri's career trajectory is marked by high-impact roles across multiple critical sectors:

Akasa Air (co-founder & senior vice-president international operations): She was integral to setting up the airline’s operational framework and played a pivotal role in launching its international operations and securing its first codeshare agreement.

BluOrange Synergies: She has also worked here as managing director, a full-time role she has held since September 2019.

Honeywell Aerospace - India: She served as president, leading the India operations for nearly three years.

KPMG: She was the head of defence & security advisory services.

Indian Air Force (Wg Cdr - wing commander): Khatri is a trailblazer, having served in the Indian Air Force as a wing commander.

Khatri concluded her post by thanking her team "for the privilege of being part of a legendary team, and thank you for giving Akasa its wings."