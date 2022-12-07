Arzooo appoints Suvid Bajaj as head of marketing

In his last tenure, he was spearheading the marketing function at Spinny.
Arzooo announced the appointment of Suvid Bajaj as head of marketing. In Feb 2022, he joined Spinny as senior vice president- marketing.
Suvid brings more than two decades worth of marketing experience and held leadership positions at various leading brands including PepsiCo, Reckitt, and ITC will be helming the marketing initiatives and strategy for the retail tech platform to help create a unified brand, communications, and outreach roadmap.
Khushnud Khan, Co-founder & CEO, Arzooo said, “We are delighted to welcome Suvid onboard. As Arzooo scales and continues to enable offline retailers with modern solutions, Suvid’s proven track record of building brands will be instrumental in driving our go-to-market strategy.”
Commenting on his appointment, Suvid Bajaj said, “Arzooo has disrupted the way offline retailers use technology to scale. I am excited to be a part of their growth journey and look forward to working with the team and further their marketing efforts in the region.”