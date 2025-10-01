boAt names COO Gaurav Nayyar as new CEO

ndia’s audio and wearables brand boAt has announced a leadership change, promoting Gaurav Nayyar from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer. Nayyar, who has spent three years as boAt’s COO, brings more than two decades of experience, including eight years at Bain & Company as a Partner.

As part of the transition, co-founder Sameer Mehta moves to the role of Executive Director, focusing on long-term strategy, while co-founder Aman Gupta will remain closely involved as a Non-Executive Director on the board. The shift allows the founding duo to continue shaping the brand’s vision while professionalizing its management for future growth.

Gaurav Nayyar said: "I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading boAt into its next chapter. Having worked closely with Sameer and Aman, I know first-hand the extraordinary foundation they have built. I look forward to driving boAt’s next chapter with their support, as we further build on our growth vectors and deliver value for our customers, partners, and shareholders."

Sameer Mehta added: "This transition reflects the natural evolution of boAt as we professionalize and position ourselves for the opportunities ahead. Gaurav has shown exceptional leadership, making him the right person for the CEO role going forward."

Aman Gupta noted: "When Sameer and I started boAt, our ambition was to build something bold and enduring. I’m excited to see Gaurav take the helm, and with my continued guidance on the board, the company will stay true to its founding spirit while scaling new milestones."