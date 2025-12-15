Chandan Das appointed VP & Business Director at Mirchi, to head Karnataka P&L

Chandan Das has been appointed vice president & business director at Mirchi (Times Group), where he will take on end-to-end P&L (Profit and Loss) ownership for five radio stations across the state of Karnataka.

The move sees Das, an expert in revenue growth and sales leadership with over a decade of experience in large media ecosystems, transition from JioStar, where he served as director – digital & TV revenue generation – south, concluding an over 11-year association with the company. His prior experience also includes stints at Hindustan Times Media and Info Edge.

Das announced his new role via a professional network post, outlining a mandate focused on integrated, cross-platform growth. His strategy centres on driving revenue across various facets of the business.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, he stated, “In this role, I’m focused on driving platform-led, integrated growth across content, digital monetisation, MPing (Mirchi’s data-led digital audio & video monetisation platform enabling targeted, measurable brand solutions), social ecosystems, brand partnerships and experiential activations — building scalable solutions where content, commerce and communities intersect.”

The focus on Mirchi’s proprietary platform, MPing, highlights the company’s push beyond traditional radio into a broader audio and entertainment ecosystem.

Das elaborated on the philosophy that will guide his tenure: “Having spent over a decade leading businesses within large media ecosystems, I believe sustainable growth today is driven by consumer insight, data-led decisioning, cross-platform monetisation and long-term partner value creation. That lens will guide how we build, scale and innovate.”

He also extended his gratitude to the leadership team, including Yatish Mehrishi, Preeti Nihalani, M N Hussain and Gayatri Kakkar, for the confidence placed in him.

Das’s extensive background in leading businesses and building high-performing sales teams across media, digital, and consumer-facing organisations is expected to further strengthen Mirchi's operations in the key Karnataka market.