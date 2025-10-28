Colors Kannada’s director of marketing Shhri Ram moves on

Shhri Ram, who led marketing at Colors Kannada, has announced his exit from the network. In a LinkedIn post, he expressed gratitude for the “remarkable experiences and treasured memories” created during his tenure and said he looks forward to “welcoming new challenges and opportunities” in his next chapter.

Ram joined Viacom18 Media in June 2022, where he served as Director – Brand & Content Marketing, overseeing campaigns for Colors Kannada, Colors Kannada Cinema, and Colors Super. Over the past three years, he helped strengthen the brand’s storytelling identity in the Karnataka market and drive deeper regional engagement.

Before joining Viacom18, Ram held marketing leadership roles at TV9 Network and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he worked across brand strategy, activation, and digital initiatives.

In his farewell note, he thanked Parameshwar Bhat Gundkal, business head, Colors Kannada, for his trust and mentorship, adding that he would “forever hold the lessons and friendships close to [his] heart.”

While Ram hasn’t yet revealed his next move, his post ends on a hopeful note: “Here’s to new beginnings and the next chapter.”