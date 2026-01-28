Deepa Krishnan to lead marketing at Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors

After two years of leading marketing at Hyatt Hotels in India and South West Asia, Deepa Krishnan has moved to Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors as its head of marketing.

Announcing the development on LinkedIn, Krishnan said she is looking forward to driving growth for the company’s real estate business in her new role.

A marketing professional with nearly 25 years of experience, Krishnan has previously worked with organisations such as Starbucks, Kantar, Idea Cellular, Diageo, The Futures Company and Godrej Appliances.