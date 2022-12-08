IdeateLabs expands its senior leadership team at Mumbai office

Raman Minhas and Megha Ahuja join on board as chief creative officer and executive Vice President – client solutions, respectively.
IdeateLabs, an independent digital-first marketing solutions provider, gets on board Raman Minhas as the chief creative officer and Megha Ahuja as Executive vice president – client solutions.
They will work from the Mumbai office and report to Vrutika Dawda, director at IdeateLabs.
Vrutika Dawda, director, IdeateLabs, commented on the latest development, "I am delighted to welcome Raman and Megha on board as the key pillars of the organization. They will spearhead two major functions of IdeateLabs, i.e., Creative and Account Management. Coming from a rich experience in advertising and marketing, the duo will be responsible for taking Ideate's existing innovative practices to the next level. With an ever-diversifying product line portfolio, we believe that Raman and Megha will be great additions to our Leadership Talent."
Raman comments, "I'm thrilled to lead the creative function of one of India's fastest-growing digital-first marketing agencies. I will be cohesively working with the creative team and encouraging them to bring novel ideas and innovation to the table for crafting creative communications. I firmly believe in the 'Ideas with Purpose' philosophy, which rises above communication silos." Raman has worked at MullenLowe Lintas Group, DM Pratama, TBWA, Sony TV and Ogilvy, across his International and Indian endeavours.
Megha said, "What interested me the most is the perfect amalgamation of the agency's values that reflects everything they do. My forte is introducing unique campaigns and maintaining lasting client relationships to help IdeateLabs strengthen client trust and enhance business prospects. I'm excited to work with the young and passionate team at IdeateLabs." Megha was previously associated with leading agencies like Gozoop, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, and Leo Burnett.
The duo will take charge of diversifying the agency's business, forging new business opportunities, expanding across geographies, crafting effective brand strategy, and introducing pathbreaking campaigns and concepts while considering the latest market trends and techniques.