Jayanti Chauhan to lead Bisleri after TCPL deal falls off: Report

Tata Consumer Products is no longer pursuing the acquisition of the bottled water company.
Jayanti Chauhan, the daughter of Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan, will now head the bottled water company after TCPL (Tata Consumer Products) withdrew itself from the acquisition deal. She was earlier the vice chairperson of the company.
Bisleri chairman Ramesh Chauhan in a statement to The Economic Times said, "Jayanti will run the company with our professional team and we do not want to sell the business."
Ramesh Chauhan was in talks to sell Bisleri to TCPL for Rs 7,000 crore.