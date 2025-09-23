Meghana HS takes charge as group head – digital at WPP Media

Meghana HS has been promoted to Group Head – Digital at WPP Media, a role she announced through a LinkedIn post earlier this week.

Prior to this elevation, Meghana served as manager – digital planning and strategy, where she led campaigns across digital, OTT, influencer and performance marketing platforms to enhance brand reach and ROI.

With more than five years of experience in digital marketing, Meghana has worked on strategies for top-tier brands in FMCG, wellness, and personal care. Her expertise spans full-funnel digital strategy, performance marketing (Meta, Google, Amazon), and programmatic buying (DV360, ADH), with a track record of building and scaling 360° media plans.

Her promotion reflects WPP Media’s focus on strengthening its digital leadership bench as the agency continues to expand capabilities in a competitive media landscape.