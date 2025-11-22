Nestlé announces Sanjay Bahadur retirement after four decades

After more than four decades with Nestlé, Sanjay Bahadur, executive vice president and head of group strategy and business development, is set to retire at the end of december 2025. Over the span of his career, Bahadur held leadership roles across India, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Türkiye and China, shaping key strategic priorities for the company. In his current mandate, he oversaw portfolio management, mergers and acquisitions, venture investments, external partnerships and licensing.

Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil acknowledged Bahadur’s contributions, noting that he brought “uncompromising integrity and a humble approach to leadership,” qualities that helped build trust and collaboration across the organisation. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Sanjay and wish him the very best in his next chapter,” Navratil said.

With Bahadur’s exit, Nestlé’s M&A function will transition to CFO Anna Manz.