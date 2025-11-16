Nupur Sarda, former VAHDAM head, joins Forest Essentials as Head of Retail Marketing

Nupur Sarda has joined Forest Essentials as the Head of Retail Marketing. The appointment was announced on LinkedIn following an eight-year tenure with VAHDAM® India, where Sarda most recently served as the head of Global PR, Influencer Marketing, and Social Media.

Advertisment

Sarda, who brings over 10 years of experience, expressed gratitude for her time at VAHDAM, describing the brand as "disruptive, global, and formative." Acknowledging the company's Founder, Bala Sarda, Nupur Sarda noted thanks for the trust, challenges, and professional shaping received. Her departure was marked with pride in having been part of VAHDAM's growth story.

Transitioning to her new role at Forest Essentials, Nupur Sarda shared excitement for joining a brand she has long admired and been a loyal consumer of. She specifically thanked Karishma Manga Bedi (daughter of Mira Kulkani, founder of Forest Essentials) and Ira Kukrety (Head of Human Resources at Forest Essentials) for the opportunity.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Nupur Sarda specialises in a wide array of marketing disciplines, including public relations, influencer marketing, partnerships, social media strategy, and content creation. She is known for a focus on data-driven decision-making and a proven ability to execute comprehensive marketing campaigns, including collaborations with global celebrities and major media platforms. This expertise will now be leveraged to drive the retail marketing strategy for Forest Essentials.