ShareChat's CCO Ajit Varghese steps down

Varghese took to social media to announce his departure from the organisation. Describing his experience with ShareChat, Varghese says in his Linkedin post, "[It was]An excellent two year stint with immense learning, seven times growth, setting up/ expanding revenue, marketing and partnership team by ten times, working collaboratively with a great young cross functional team in content, product and tech vertical, 1000+ advertisers on the platform, the confidence from founders to dream big and play long term, opportunity and patience from clients and agencies to work closely to establish new ecosystem of being no.1 player in the 'short video space' (especially post the TikTok ban in India), leverage space of 'language audience' of India and creating a new space of 'mass market influencer marketing'."