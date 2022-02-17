Sunil Kataria to quit Godrej Consumer Products

His role will now be assumed by Sudhir Sitapati in addition to his current responsibilities as managing director and chief executive.
Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), will be moving on from the company.
The announcement was made by Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and chief executive, GCPL, during the company’s post-earnings call on February 8. His role will now be assumed by Sitapati in addition to his current responsibilities.
Kataria joined the company in 2011 as the head of sales and marketing (India) and SAARC. He went on to become chief operating officer sales marketing and SAARC.
Before joining GCPL, he worked with Idea Cellular, VIP Industries and Marico. He is also the chairman of The Indian Society of Advertisers.