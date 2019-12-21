Vikas Agnihotri moves on from Google India

A Google spokesperson confirmed that Agnihotri has put down his papers, after nearly a decade at the company.
Vikas Agnihotri, the interim head of Google India has moved on. He was working as the Country Director - Sales, Google India and will continue in that position till January 2020.
Google had announced earlier this year that, Sanjay Gupta, Star and Disney India's former managing director will join Google as its country head and VP sales and operations - India.
Agnihotri joined Google India in 2011 as the director of operations - auto, BFSI, CPG, telecom, travel, media & entertainment. His next move is unknown.
Prior to working at Google, Agnihotri had a two year stint as CEO of Religare Macquarie Private Wealth Management. Before that, he briefly worked with the banking sector - namely with Deutsche Bank as commercial director - private and business clients, and at Standard Chartered Bank as sales director - consumer banking. He also had a eight year stint at ANZ Grindlays bank as regional head - operations (West) prior to which, he worked in the advertising industry with Ogilvy & Mather as a senior account executive for three years.