VIP Industries appoints Atul Jain as managing director; Neetu Kashiramka steps down

Luggage maker VIP Industries Ltd. has appointed Atul Jain as its new Managing Director for five years, starting September 23, 2025. He replaces Neetu Kashiramka, who resigned at the company’s board meeting on Tuesday but will continue with VIP until October 31, 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

Jain is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Calcutta and brings more than 20 years of experience across industries like consumer durables, FMCG, telecom, and education. He previously worked as Senior Director at Samsung Electronics in South Korea, where he played a key role in growing the consumer durables business. He has also held leadership positions at Coca-Cola, Bharti Airtel, Godfrey Phillips India, and served as CEO of Aptech Ltd.

The company clarified that Jain is eligible to hold the position and is not restricted by any regulatory authority.

Along with Jain, CFO Manish Desai and Company Secretary Ashitosh Sheth have been authorised to decide on disclosures to the stock exchanges, in line with SEBI rules.

The leadership change comes at a time when VIP Industries faces tough competition in the luggage and lifestyle market from rivals like Safari Industries, Samsonite, and American Tourister.