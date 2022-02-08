Pepe Jeans India appoints Manish Kapoor as Managing Director and CEO

During his time with Pepe Jeans India, Manish Kapoor has led the brand to win numerous industry accolades and helped the company earn recognition for its consumer focused business strategy. Pepe Jeans was the recipient of the Images Retail Most Admired Retailer: Retail Re-imagined 2021 for its ground-breaking & innovative campaign Pepe HD (Home Delivery) for having converted Pepe stores in to fulfilment centers to cater to its customers and offer same day delivery in the absence of a website. Kapoor has often been awarded for his exemplary leadership and business know-how. In 2021 he was recognized as The Economic Times Inspiring CEO for his efforts in helping steer Pepe Jeans to great heights even during unprecedented times of the Covid 19 aftermath. In the same year Kapoor was also acknowledged for his efforts towards sustaining a high-trust high-performance culture by Great Place to Work – India’s best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021.