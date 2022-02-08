Pepe Jeans India appoints Manish Kapoor as Managing Director and CEO

In his new role Manish Kapoor will be instrumental in growing the existing businesses aligned with the broader global strategy.
Starting 2022, Pepe Jeans London, the denim retailer has promoted Manish Kapoor as managing director in continuation of his current role of Chief Executive Officer, India. India is one of the most crucial markets for Pepe Jeans. In his new role Manish Kapoor will be instrumental in growing the existing businesses aligned with the broader global strategy.
“I am delighted to lead Pepe Jeans India into the next phase of growth and continue on the digital and consumer focused transformation journey that we started 18 months ago” said Manish Kapoor, MD & CEO, Pepe Jeans India.
Under Kapoor’s leadership Pepe Jeans India has strengthened the Balance Sheet position by strategic reduction of inventory & debtors along with substantial reduction of debt. His effective leadership has enabled the company to successfully generate free operating cash during this difficult period. Even amidst a challenging retail environment in the last 18 months, Pepe Jeans opened more than 25 new stores in key markets across India. E-com contribution for the brand accelerated from 8% in 2019 to 28% this fiscal year, reflecting the benefit of leveraging omni channel initiatives. The brand also launched its own website on September 21 – PEPEJEANS.IN in a record 100 days from testing to go live for consumers.
Kapoor joined Pepe Jeans India in 2014 and was promoted to the role of Sales Director within a span of two years. Owing to his strategic contribution towards the growth of the brand in the Indian market, in April 2019, he was elevated to Chief Business Officer; and subsequently appointed as chief executive officer in September 2019.
During his time with Pepe Jeans India, Manish Kapoor has led the brand to win numerous industry accolades and helped the company earn recognition for its consumer focused business strategy. Pepe Jeans was the recipient of the Images Retail Most Admired Retailer: Retail Re-imagined 2021 for its ground-breaking & innovative campaign Pepe HD (Home Delivery) for having converted Pepe stores in to fulfilment centers to cater to its customers and offer same day delivery in the absence of a website. Kapoor has often been awarded for his exemplary leadership and business know-how. In 2021 he was recognized as The Economic Times Inspiring CEO for his efforts in helping steer Pepe Jeans to great heights even during unprecedented times of the Covid 19 aftermath. In the same year Kapoor was also acknowledged for his efforts towards sustaining a high-trust high-performance culture by Great Place to Work – India’s best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021.
Manish Kapoor is a strategist & implementer with demonstrated abilities in accomplishing business growth on a consistent basis. He has previously held key leadership roles in brands such as French Connection, Sisley, Benetton India, Pantaloons and Madura Garments to name a few.
Kapoor acquired a B-Tech degree from the Technological Institute of Textiles and Science in 2000 and further continued to pursue a diploma degree in Apparel Marketing and Merchandising Management from NIFT in 2002. He was awarded the Gold Medal for Academic Excellence at NIFT and was an All India topper in his PGDAMMM course across all NIFT centers.