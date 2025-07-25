Pepe Jeans London appoints Rakesh Jallipally as CEO in India

Pepe Jeans London, has announced the appointment of Rakesh Jallipally as the new chief executive officer, starting July 24th 2025. With more than 18 years of leadership experience in the fashion, retail, and consumer tech, Rakesh will bring a wealth of knowledge and a fresh strategic perspective to Pepe Jeans in India.

Throughout his career, Rakesh has been instrumental in scaling high-growth businesses, expanding market reach, and leading transformative brand initiatives. Before joining Pepe Jeans, Rakesh held the position of vice president at Flipkart, where he made waves by launching and expanding “Spoyl”, a fashion platform aimed at Gen Z, while also overseeing the men’s fashion segment.

Beyond his time at Flipkart, Rakesh was instrumental in launching AZORTE at Reliance Retail, He dedicated nearly ten years to Arvind Fashions, where he held both CEO and COO roles, driving the growth and transformation of brands like USPA and Flying Machine. Rakesh kicked off his career at Raymond, managing extensive retail operations across South India.

Rakesh has a post graduate diploma in management from IIM Lucknow, specialising in marketing and strategy, giving him a perfect mix of academic knowledge and practical business leadership.

Sharing his thoughts on the new role, Rakesh Jallipally expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m really thrilled to be joining Pepe Jeans, a brand that has continually redefined denim and casual wear for millions of Indian consumers. I can’t wait to collaborate with the talented team here to enhance the brand’s presence, broaden our market reach, and connect more deeply with our diverse customer base. Together, we’re looking to build on Pepe Jeans’ iconic legacy and unlock the next phase of growth for our business in India.”