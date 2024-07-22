Pepperfry appoints Alok Varman as head of supply chain

Pepperfry, an e-commerce furniture and home decor company, announces the return of Alok Varman as head of supply chain. Alok will be instrumental in further strengthening Pepperfry’s position as India’s leading furniture and home decor company. In his new role, he will focus on optimising the supply chain to ensure a seamless customer experience across all channels. His deep understanding of Pepperfry’s business, supply chain and a proven track record will be crucial in driving Pepperfry’s continued growth by ensuring a seamless customer experience across all channels.