Pepperfry appoints Alok Varman as head of supply chain

Pepperfry, an e-commerce furniture and home decor company, announces the return of Alok Varman as head of supply chain. Alok will be instrumental in further strengthening Pepperfry’s position as India’s leading furniture and home decor company. In his new role, he will focus on optimising the supply chain to ensure a seamless customer experience across all channels. His deep understanding of Pepperfry’s business, supply chain and a proven track record will be crucial in driving Pepperfry’s continued growth by ensuring a seamless customer experience across all channels.
Alok brings over 23 years of experience in strategic business management, supply chain, omnichannel business and customer experience spanning across sectors ranging from retail, e-commerce to B2B & B2C wholesale marketplace. As a founding team member of Pepperfry, Alok played a critical role in building its strong logistics and warehousing infrastructure. His decade-long association with the brand saw him lead the expansion of the company’s experience stores, making it an integral part of the omnichannel strategy.
Before rejoining Pepperfry, Alok was the COO at Isho.com, a D2C eCommerce furniture startup in Bangladesh, where he enhanced customer experiences and led the brand’s entry into the Indian market. He has also held notable positions such as VP at Wydr.in, senior manager at Carnation Auto India, and manager of consumer operations at Guthy-Renker LLC.
Speaking on the new appointment, Ashish Shah, co-founder and chief executive officer at Pepperfry, said, “We are excited to welcome Alok back to Pepperfry. His deep understanding of the business operations and passion for the category will be invaluable as we continue to optimise our operations towards delivering a superlative experience to our customers through our proprietary big box supply chain that reaches 300 cities across the country.”
Expressing his enthusiasm about his new role, Alok Varman, head, supply chain, added, “I am thrilled to rejoin Pepperfry at this exciting time and to work under the leadership of Ashish Shah. I look forward to working with the team to further optimise our supply chain, deliver an exceptional customer experience, and continue to drive the growth of Pepperfry with excellence and innovation.”