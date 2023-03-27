Pepperfry appoints Hussaine Kesury as Chief Activation Officer

Ashish Shah, co-founder & chief operating officer, Pepperfry commented saying, "Hussaine has been the pillar of our business since inception, over these years, Hussaine and team has helped build a great supply side of our business that makes Pepperfry India’s largest destination of all things home. Hussaine has deep-rooted knowledge of our products, merchants, and markets and is one of the known leaders in the industry for his work in the category. Last 15 months we have significantly expanded our offline footprint with 200 plus Company owned and Franchisee Owned Studios across 100 cities in India, as we look to leverage these investments, we see Hussaine using his leadership and decade-long experience with Pepperfry to help scale these to newer heights and make this format one of the most profitable Franchise Business in India over the coming years”.