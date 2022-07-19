Pepperfry appoints Rahul Kapuria as Vice President

He is the Founder/MD of Brandmakerr Interior Solutions.
Pepperfry, the online furniture selling company has recently appointed Rahul Kapuria as vice president. He is also the founder and managing director of Brandmakerr Interior Solutions. At Pepperfry, he will be responsible for building business for commercial interior design and focusing on customer satisfaction and value addition.
A strategic business planning and sales & marketing professional, in the past Kapuria was also the CMO at Indusind Media & Communication and has also worked with Kenstar, Voltas and Modi Xerox.