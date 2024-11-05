Pepperfry appoints Shubbam Sharrma as Chief Growth Officer

Pepperfry, an e-commerce furniture and home decor company, announced the appointment of Shubbam Sharrma as chief growth officer. Shubbam brings over 17 years of experience in retail, e-commerce, and omnichannel and has led strategic growth and high-performance teams across sectors.

In his new role, Shubbam will spearhead the company's growth strategy with a focus on expanding market share, strengthening customer acquisition, and enhancing operational efficiency. His responsibilities will include growing the Home Categories exponentially, launching new categories and expanding the B2B segment through initiatives like the multi-tiered channel partner program and exploration of new B2B avenues with HORECA and Corporates.

Speaking on the new appointment Ashish Shah, co-founder and chief executive officer at Pepperfry, said, “We are delighted to welcome Shubbam to the Pepperfry family. His extensive experience in driving growth in retail, coupled with his deep understanding of the consumer landscape, makes him the ideal leader to spearhead our next phase of expansion. We are confident that Shubbam’s vision and expertise will be instrumental in solidifying Pepperfry’s position as the undisputed leader in the furniture, mattress and home décor market.”

Shubbam Sharrma, chief growth officer, Pepperfry, said, “I’m thrilled to be part of Pepperfry during this exciting phase of its growth journey. For anyone looking to buy furniture, Pepperfry has become the go-to destination. Our aim would be to further enhance this segment with tech-driven innovation and omnichannel integration to complete more and more customer journeys and make the business funnel more efficient. By fostering content and community engagement, we will democratise access for D2C entrepreneurs, helping to bring the best curated collections to our customers”.

“Our vision is to blend new-age and legacy brands, creating a one-stop destination for all things home—truly the best of both worlds. Furthermore, we see immense potential in the B2B segment, particularly in building a curated platform for architects and interior designers to meet their discerning clients' needs. As any B2B client setting up a workspace requires extensive furniture and decor, we are committed to developing efficient channels to serve this segment effectively. Together, we will set new benchmarks for customer-centricity, operational excellence and innovation.”, added Shubbam Sharma.

Before joining Pepperfry, Shubbam was chief business officer at ImpactGuru, where he led growth across multiple cities and optimised operations, marketing, and HR. At CarDekho, as used cars P&L ead, he played a role in strengthening its used car retail business. His consulting roles at KSA Technopak and RedSeer involved advising companies on growth strategies, digital transformation, and market expansion. Shubbam began his career at Godrej and co-founded a D2C fashion brand in ethnic fashion.

Shubbam holds an MBA from IIM Lucknow and a B.Tech from College of Engineering Roorkee.