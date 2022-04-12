Pepperfry CMO Kashyap Vadapalli has moved on

He’d joined the furniture marketplace in February 2013 and was two months short of completing nine and a half years at the organisation.
Kashyap Vadapalli no longer helms the chief marketing and business responsibilities at Pepperfry, a furniture marketplace brand.
His LinkedIn profile tells us that his last working month at Pepperfry was March 2022 and he now operates as a consultant/advisor/mentor. He’d joined Pepperfry in February 2013 and was a couple of months short of nine and a half years at the place this year (2022).
We believe his last major campaign at Pepperfry starred actors and real-life couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor that aired during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in October 2021.
Speaking to afaqs!, a few months (June 2021) before the Saifeena campaign, Kashyap, whilst speaking about another campaign, had said that about “25 per cent of the platform’s traffic since last year's (2020) lockdown comes from new users living in largely small towns.” The June 2021 campaign from Pepperfry aimed to bust the psychological barriers of first-time buyers.
Vadapalli, before Pepperfry, was with eBay, an American e-commerce company, for over four and a half years, and his last known designation was chief marketing officer. In a career spanning over two decades, he has worked at organisations like Google, Tata Interactive Systems, and Cadbury.