Pepperfry elevates Co-Founder Ashish Shah to CEO

Pepperfry, India's leading e-commerce furniture and home goods marketplace, has announced the promotion of its co-founder, Ashish Shah, to the position of chief executive officer (CEO). Ashish, who co-founded the company alongside Ambareesh Murty in 2012, has over two decades of experience in the Indian e-commerce landscape. As the former COO of the company, heading operations, category management, product and omnichannel Business, Ashish has been instrumental in shaping Pepperfry's customer-centric strategy, supply side strengths and operational excellence.
This appointment is in response to the recent death of Ambareesh Murty, who was a co-founder and former CEO of Pepperfry. Under Ambareesh's leadership, Pepperfry changed the way Indian consumers shopped for furniture by providing quality, affordability, and convenience.
"Pepperfry remains focused on its mission to provide a wide array of well-designed products to help customers create inspiring and functional living spaces. Pepperfry has always been committed to enhancing the way people create homes, and I am honoured to lead this incredible team of dedicated individuals who share this passion. The best tribute to Ambareesh will be to build on the foundation laid by us and fortify Pepperfry's position as India’s leading furniture and home products company." said Ashish Shah, CEO, Pepperfry.
In the past few months, Pepperfry has made several changes that have set the company on a path to profitability, a milestone that is now within close reach. In a testament to this, the Company has secured $23 million in funding from existing shareholders, including institutional investors and family offices, underscoring their confidence in the company’s vision and strategic plans for future.
The recent injection of capital will allow Pepperfry to better serve its rapidly growing customer base of over 10 million people through a strong online and offline presence, a robust supply chain, and tech-driven innovation. The company's commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer service will remain unchanged under the leadership of Ashish Shah. Pepperfry will continue to offer a wide variety of products and will utilize its retail presence in over 100 cities through its 190+ Studios.
Pankaj Makkar, MD, Bertelsmann India Investments, an early backer of Pepperfry said, “We've been partners with Pepperfry for nearly a decade now. I've seen the company grow quickly, thanks to the capable leadership of co-founders Ambareesh and Ashish. After Ambareesh's unfortunate and untimely passing, it's only natural that Ashish takes the helm as CEO. He will continue to lead the company towards a promising future, driving excellence across all areas of business and technology.”