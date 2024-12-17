Pepperfry elevates Madhusudan Bihani to Chief Financial Officer

Pepperfry, an e-commerce furniture and home decor company, announces the elevation of Madhusudan Bihani as the chief financial officer (CFO). With close to two decades of experience in Finance, Corporate Compliance, Taxation, and Auditing, Bihani's elevation marks a milestone for the company as it continues its growth trajectory.

Bihani joined Pepperfry in 2019 as AVP – finance, and progressively advanced to the role of VP – finance in 2021. Over the past six years, he has played a crucial role in driving Pepperfry’s growth, financial discipline, operational efficiencies, and robust compliance frameworks. His efforts have been instrumental in improving profitability, streamlining financial operations, and supporting strategic initiatives.

In his new role as CFO, he will be responsible for overseeing the company’s corporate strategy, financial planning and operations, fundraising efforts, as well as legal and corporate affairs. His role will provide a structured definition towards helping the company through its next phase of growth and expansion.

Ashish Shah, co-founder and chief executive officer, Pepperfry, expressed enthusiasm about Madhusudan’s new role, saying, “We are thrilled to appoint Madhusudan as our Chief Financial Officer. His extensive experience, combined with his exceptional strategic and leadership capabilities, will be critical in helping us execute our vision for the future. His contributions have been invaluable in strengthening our financial foundation, and we look forward to the continued impact. Madhusudan has always been a leader that the organisation has looked up to and in his new role I look forward to him taking up external mandates around investor relations and fund raise.”

Commenting on his appointment, Madhusudan Bihani, chief financial officer, Pepperfry said, “I am excited about this new opportunity and look forward to contributing towards Pepperfry’s growth story. The company’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence aligns perfectly with my professional ethos. I am optimistic that working closely with Ashish and the leadership team will help strengthen Pepperfry’s financial health, operational strategies, and market leadership.”

Madhusudan, a Chartered Accountant, brings a sizeable body of work and wealth of expertise from his previous roles. In his last decade long stint in the FMCG major Kraft Heinz, he has consistently demonstrated a strong track record in driving financial efficiencies and ensuring compliance across business domains.

With Madhusudan as new CFO of Pepperfry, the organisation aims to accelerate its financial operations, expand its footprint, and lead the furniture and home decor space in India.