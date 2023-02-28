Pepperfry elevates Piyush Agarwal to Vice President, Supply Chain

Piyush joined Pepperfry in 2021 and has been instrumental in conceptualizing and driving various initiatives in Supply Chain.
Pepperfry, India’s leading e-commerce furniture and home goods marketplace, announced the elevation of Piyush Agarwal to vice president, supply chain. Piyush joined Pepperfry in 2021 and has been instrumental in conceptualizing and driving various initiatives in Supply Chain. Through his commitment to excellence, leadership, and fortitude, Piyush has successfully established a robust warehousing and logistics network for Pepperfry.
Under his leadership, Pepperfry has moved all its warehouse operations in-house. The company launched a spanking new warehouse in Gurgaon last year and accelerated 24-hour furniture delivery in key metros. Piyush has also ensured great cost efficiencies during an inflationary economic period. He has led end-to-end supply chains including, last mile distribution, inventory replenishment, indirect procurement, primary and secondary logistics, and imports & exports.
Ashish Shah, co-founder & chief operating officer, Pepperfry said, "At a time when multiple bottlenecks have disrupted global supply chains, Piyush has brought great control on our operating costs and efficiencies through a solid grasp over various parts of our supply chain. His promotion is a testament to his domain expertise, hard work, and constant hustle towards building an unparalleled, cost-efficient big box supply chain network.”
"I am thrilled to take on more challenges. We will continue to strive harder on making timely deliveries and provide quality experiences for our customers. Our team is poised to address any sectoral challenges and I look forward to further strengthening our logistical operations as we build dream homes for tomorrow,” said Piyush Agarwal, vice president, supply chain, Pepperfry.