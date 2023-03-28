Pepperfry's Vice President Naveen Murali moves on from the company

Murali joined the company in December 2021as Vice President and Head of Marketing.
Naveen Murali, vice president and head of marketing at Pepperfry has moved on from the company after working for one and a half years. He joined the online furniture company in December 2021.
As Vice President, Murali w was reporting to CEO, managing the marketing team, comprising of brand, social, performance marketing, lifecycle marketing, SEO, Data Analytics, Commercial.
Naveen has an experience of more than 11 years in marketing, sales and building business competencies. Prior to joining Pepperfry, Naveen was associated with brands like Asian Paints and Oracle across business and marketing roles. He is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode and holds a degree in Engineering from NIT, Warangal.