Pepsi Lipton elevates Aveet Kajla to associate director- brand marketing

Kajla joins the team to drive initiatives across the Africa, Middle East and South Asia region.
Pepsi Lipton elevates Aveet Kajla to associate director and brand marketing-Africa, Middle East and South Asia region. Before this, Prior to this, Kajla served as the Brand Lead for Juices, overseeing Slice, Tropicana, and Nimbooz.
She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Before PepsiCo, Kajla was working with Rich Products Corporation as NPD and consumer insights manager.
Kajla is an experienced professsional with over 12 years of experience. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Ferrero, General Mills, and Tata Consultancy Services.