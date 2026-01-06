PepsiCo elevates Harjyot Singh Arora as head of media, digital & investment

Harjyot Singh Arora has been appointed head of media, digital and investments at PepsiCo. He will be based in Bangkok and has taken on the role from January 2026.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Arora stated: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head - Media, Digital & Investments at PepsiCo!”

Arora has been with PepsiCo for over six years and most recently served as sector lead for media, data and commerce capabilities. He has also held responsibilities as category lead for flavour carbonated soft drinks across the Asia business unit, working on product innovation, marketing support and P&L management for brands including 7Up and Mountain Dew.

Before joining PepsiCo, Arora worked with Kansai Nerolac Paints, where he led brand strategy and media, and with Mahindra Group as marketing manager. His earlier roles include media positions at Starcom MediaVest Group and brand responsibilities at Allanasons (London Dairy Icecreams).