PepsiCo elevates Rajat Paul to marketing manager- Global canisters & imports

Rajat Paul has moved into a new role at PepsiCo as marketing manager, Global Canisters and Imports. He shared the update on LinkedIn.

In his post, Paul wrote, “I’m thrilled to share that I’m stepping into a new role at PepsiCo as Marketing Manager, Global Canisters and Imports.”

The role is part of PepsiCo’s New Revenue Streams agenda, where Paul will lead marketing for Lay’s Stax and Minis. His responsibilities include brand positioning, innovation launches and driving growth across markets.

Before this appointment, Paul served as brand lead for CSD Flavours (7UP and Mirinda) at PepsiCo. Prior to rejoining PepsiCo, he spent over six years at Colgate-Palmolive in various marketing and sales roles, including marketing manager for Premium Oral Care and Key Account Manager for Direct Trade accounts such as DMart.

He began his career with roles at Motorola Mobility and Accenture.