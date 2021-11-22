Pepsico elevates Ram Krishnan as CEO, International Beverages and Chief Commercial Officer

The new role will be effective from January next year.
Ram Krishnan, Pepsico's Global Chief Commercial Officer has been promoted as CEO, International Beverages and Chief Commercial Officer.His new role will be effective from the month of January. Krishnan announced this elevation through a Linkedin post on his personal profile. He has been working with Pepsico for more than 15 years at various roles.
Ram has been recognized as one of the successful & transformational Chief Executives while leading China business. In the past, he has also worked with Cadillac and General Motors.