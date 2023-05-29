Pepsico elevates Tarun Bhagat as CMO, India & South Asia Beverages

Previously, he was the Senior Director of Marketing for Mountain Dew, 7UP, and Mirinda – International Beverages.
Pepsico has recently elevated Tarun Bhagat as its new chief marketing officer for India and South Asia beverages. Bhagat has been with the beverages company for more than 14 years and was previously working as senior director of marketing for Mountain Dew, 7UP, and Mirinda – International Beverages. Tarun announced this move on his LinkedIn profile.
An experienced professional in planning, development, and execution of an organization's marketing, innovation and advertising initiatives, Tarun has previously worked with United Breweries and LG Electronics.