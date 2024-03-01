PepsiCo India elevates Amit Kumar Nanchahal as head of corporate communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Nanchahal's areas of expertise include strategic communication and sustainability initiatives.
After serving as a senior manager, Amit Kumar Nanchahal has been elevated as head of corporate communications at PepsiCo India. With a background in a variety of industries, Nanchahal has received recognition for his efforts to initiatives like Lay's smart farm and biochar projects.
Amit has close to 20 years of professional experience in organisations namely, The Confederation of Indian Industry, Ola, SABMiller India and Pepsico.
In addition, he received the Cannes Lions prize. He has also developed corporate reputation programs, cultivated leadership roles, and led initiatives spanning themes like advocacy, employer branding, brand communication, and sustainability.