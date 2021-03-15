PepsiCo India's Dilen Gandhi to join Reckitt Benckiser...

Gandhi was senior director and category head - foods at PepsiCo. Anshul Khanna, senior director, global brands marketing, will take over from Gandhi.
Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head - foods, PepsiCo, has moved on. He will be joining the helath division at Reckitt Benckiser.
Anshul Khanna who has been with PepsiCo for over 18 years takes over from Gandhi as senior director marketing – foods category. Khanna in his last role, was the senior director, global brands marketing, based out of Dublin (Ireland).
Commenting on the development, PepsiCo India's spokesperson said, "Over the last four years, Dilen has played an integral part in driving growth and category leadership for PepsiCo India’s foods portfolio. His efforts steered the food business to become one of the fastest growing verticals. The company would like to thank Dilen for his many contributions and wish him the very best for all his future endeavours."