PepsiCo names Amit Kumar Nanchahal as brand comms head- String Energy & Mountain Dew

Amit Kumar Nanchahal has taken on the role of brand communications head – International Beverages (Sting Energy and Mountain Dew) at PepsiCo.

He shared the update on LinkedIn, writing, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Brand Communications Head International Beverages - Sting Energy + Mountain Dew at PepsiCo!”

In his new role, Nanchahal will lead global communications for Sting Energy and Mountain Dew within PepsiCo’s international beverages portfolio. He is based in Delhi.

Prior to this, he served as head of corporate communications for India and South Asia at PepsiCo from March 2024 to January 2026, overseeing food and beverage marketing communications, sustainability communications, digital communications and internal communications.

He joined PepsiCo in 2019 as associate director, heading food category and sustainability communications.

Before PepsiCo, Nanchahal worked at Ola (ANI Technologies), where he held roles including senior manager corporate communications and manager corporate communication and PR. His work spanned corporate reputation, crisis communication, advocacy and sustainability initiatives.

Earlier in his career, he spent over nine years at SABMiller India across multiple communications roles, handling media relations, crisis communication, internal communications and sustainability initiatives.

He began his career at the Confederation of Indian Industry as executive officer – corporate communications and events.