PepsiCo names Nitin Bhandari as Beverages Head; George Kovoor to retire

PepsiCo has announced the appointment of Nitin Bhandari as vice president and general manager for India and South Asia Beverages. Based in Gurugram, Bhandari will lead the region's beverage operations.

Bhandari took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

He will take over from George Kovoor, who is set to retire on March 31, 2025, as senior vice president and general manager for India Beverages, as reported by ET.

Bhandari has been with PepsiCo for nearly 20 years, holding leadership roles across India, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific. In his previous role as vice president and chief growth officer for PepsiCo India, he spearheaded key initiatives across the food and beverage categories in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Earlier in his career, he oversaw operations in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, managing both the beverage and food segments.