PepsiCo names Om Jha as Director of Global Media Capabilities

PepsiCo has elevated Om Jha to the role of director of global media capabilities. Prior to this, Jha was working as director of media, data, marketing capabilities and partnerships at PepsiCo for the past 2 years.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Jha began his tenure at PepsiCo in 2019 as the head of media and partnerships. Before joining PepsiCo, he was assistant vice president of customer strategy at Disney Star.

He brings over a decade of experience, having worked with organisations like Idea Cellular, KPMG India, Airtel, and GroupM throughout his career.