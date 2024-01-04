PepsiCo onboards Saakshi Verma Menon as Senior Marketing Director, Africa Middle East & South Asia

Previously, Menon was serving as marketing director of Kimberly-Clark in India.
Saakshi Verma Menon has been appointed as senior marketing director of PepsiCo for Africa Middle East & South Asia region. She shared the update on her LinkedIn profile.
"Happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Marketing Director, Africa Middle East & South Asia at PepsiCo", the post read.
With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Menon has worked with renowned brands like Uber, Colgate Palmolive and The Coca-Cola Company.