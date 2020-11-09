Pepsico ropes in ex-Coca Cola Director Alok Kohli as Senior Director

Pepsico has recently appointed Alok Kohli as its senior director. In his current role, he will look after the franchise function for India, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Previously, Kohli worked with DSM as business director for around a year. Prior to that, Alok worked with The Coca-Cola Company as regional director for close to 7 years. In the past he has also worked with Aviva India as head - marketing and with Marico for around 8 years.