Pepsico's Deepika Warrier joins Diageo India as CMO

Warrier held various senior brand management and new business development positions in the company. She was the marketing vice president and CMO, PepsiCo India Region (2007-2010). In 2014, she was the VP Gloabl Nutrition Pepsico, Dubai. In 2016 , Deepika headed Pepsico India's marketing operations as VP Nutrition category. She was CEO and MD for NourishCo CEO and MD ( a Pepsico-Tata Global Beverages JV) in April 2019.