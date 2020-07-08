Pepsico's Deepika Warrier joins Diageo India as CMO

Warrier moves on to Diageo after spending twenty years at Pepsico.
Diageo India has recently appointed Pepsico's Deepika Warrier as chief marketing officer. Deepika joins Diageo after spending 20 years with Pepsico. She made the official announcement about her movement in a post on her LinkedIn page. In her last role, she was CEO and MD of NourishCo Beverages Limited (a Pepsico-Tata Global Beverages JV).
Warrier held various senior brand management and new business development positions in the company. She was the marketing vice president and CMO, PepsiCo India Region (2007-2010). In 2014, she was the VP Gloabl Nutrition Pepsico, Dubai. In 2016 , Deepika headed Pepsico India's marketing operations as VP Nutrition category. She was CEO and MD for NourishCo CEO and MD ( a Pepsico-Tata Global Beverages JV) in April 2019.