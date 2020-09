Nobel Dhingra from Pepsico joins MakeMyTrip as Vice President. He was the Marketing Director at Pepsico and worked there for around for 4 years. Prior to this, he was working as marketing manager at Nestlé (March 2012- July 2016). Nobel has also worked with Dabur India in the past for around 7 years. An engineering graduate from Punjab Engineering College, Dhingra pursued his MBA in marketing from Faculty of Management Studies - University of Delhi.