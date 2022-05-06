Perfetti Van Melle appoints Apurv Pandey as Associate Director - Marketing

Previously, he was with HUL as Global Marketing Manager.
FMCG major, Perfetti Van Melle has recently roped in Apurv Pandey as associate director of marketing. He will be the category head for Alpenliebe, Chupa Chups & Fruitella, with brand and P&L responsibilities. Pandey joins from HUL, where he worked as global marketing manager for more than 2 years and led Surf Excel's core portfolio - Powders & Liquids, for South Asia.
An engineering graduate, Apurv also holds a PGDM in marketing from Symbiosis Institute and has pursued an executive program in business strategy and detail from IIM Bangalore. In the past, he has also worked with GSK Consumer Healthcare for close to 4 years and ITC for more than 3 years.