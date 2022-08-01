Perfetti Van Melle appoints Paromita Fairuz Quarishi as head of marketing

Prior to this, Quarishi has worked with leading FMCG companies like Unilever and Nestlé.
Perfetti Van Melle, a multinational company of confectionery and gum has appointed Paromita Fairuz Quarishi as head of marketing.
With an experience of over a decade, Quarishi has worked with leading FMCG companies like Unilever and Nestlé. Additionally, she was associated with Perfetti for 2 years as the associate category head.
Quarishi shared this development in a LinkedIn post. The post said;
“Delighted to share that from today I start my new role as Head of Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle! Thank you all. Please keep me in your prayers.”