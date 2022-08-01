By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Perfetti Van Melle appoints Paromita Fairuz Quarishi as head of marketing

Prior to this, Quarishi has worked with leading FMCG companies like Unilever and Nestlé.

Perfetti Van Melle, a multinational company of confectionery and gum has appointed Paromita Fairuz Quarishi as head of marketing.

With an experience of over a decade, Quarishi has worked with leading FMCG companies like Unilever and Nestlé. Additionally, she was associated with Perfetti for 2 years as the associate category head.

Quarishi shared this development in a LinkedIn post. The post said;

“Delighted to share that from today I start my new role as Head of Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle! Thank you all. Please keep me in your prayers.”

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com