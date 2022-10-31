Perfetti Van Melle India appoints Gunjan Khetan as CMO

Previously, Khetan was the VP(marketing) at Reckitt.
Confectionery company, Perfetti Van Melle has appointed Gunjan Khetan as the Chief Marketing Officer for its Indian business. Khetan shared the update in a LinkedIn post.
"I am very excited to announce that I have joined Perfetti Van Melle as the Chief Marketing Officer for their India business. I would like to thank the Perfetti Van Melle team for their mentorship and support throughout the recruitment process," said Khetan.
Khetan was previously associated with Reckitt for over 12 years where he last served as VP (marketing) and Co-Founder of digital-first brands Biodome and Vitalmins. Before that, he worked with Kraft Heinz Company for over seven years as brand manager for Complan.