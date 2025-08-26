Perfetti Van Melle India’s Director Marketing, Gunjan Khetan joins Advisory Board of MMA in India

MMA Global India announced the appointment of Gunjan Khetan, Director Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle India, to its Advisory Board.Gunjan Khetan brings extensive experience in brand management, digital innovation, and consumer engagement. At Perfetti Van Melle India, he has played a pivotal role in driving the growth, visibility, and relevance of its diverse portfolio, building strong brand equity and forging deeper connections with consumers in highly competitive markets.

Speaking on the appointment, Moneka Khurana, country head & board member, MMA Global India, said, "As we continue our mission of advancing marketers’ ability to create value, we are delighted to welcome Gunjan to the MMA Global India Advisory Board. Gunjan brings remarkable expertise in building strong brands and driving marketing transformation, making him a valuable addition to our leadership. His appointment comes at a crucial time when India’s marketing landscape is evolving rapidly, with digital transformation, changing consumer behaviour, and creative innovation reshaping how brands engage with audiences.”

Khetan, director marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, "I am excited to join the Advisory Board at MMA Global India. This platform brings together diverse voices to shape the future of marketing in the country, while encouraging fresh thinking and new possibilities. For us at Perfetti Van Melle India, it also reaffirms our commitment to building marketing leadership that strengthens brands and drives the industry forward."