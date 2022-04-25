Perfetti Van Melle ropes in Akshay Kapoor as Associate Director - Marketing

He joins from Pernod Ricard India , where he was Senior Marketing Manager.
FMCG giant, Perfetti Van Melle has recently appointed Akshay Kapoor from Pernord Ricard India as its associate director of marketing. Kapoor worked with Pernord Ricard as senior marketing manager for more than 3 years. Prior to this, he was with Dabur India for around 11 years.
A marketing professional with an experience of more than 14 years in the industry, Kapoor holds a degree in marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management. He has also worked in the CPG industry and is also skilled in consumer marketing, go-to-market strategy, sales management, market research, communication development, P&L handling and team management.