Perfetti’s Rohit Kapoor is Havells India’s new EVP of brand and marcom

Rohit Kapoor, Perfetti’s director of marketing, has joined Havells India as EVP of brand and marcom.
He announced the news through a LinkedIn post: Happy to share that I have joined Havells India Ltd as part of the Brand and Marcom Team.
He had joined Perfetti, a Dutch multinational company of confectionery and gum, in November 2000 as an area sales manager and rose through the ranks to become director of marketing in July 2015.