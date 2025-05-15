Performics India announces elevations

Performics India, a part of Publicis Groupe India, has announced key leadership elevations with Cyrus Shroff and Shweta Shroff stepping into the roles of chief client officer and chief product officer respectively. Based out of the agency’s Mumbai office, both will continue to report to Gautam Surath, chief operating officer, Performics India.

Cyrus will lead all industry verticals at Performics India—overseeing consumer packaged goods (CPG), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), fintech, gaming, OTT, telecom, travel, hospitality, logistics, and more. A core part of his role involves working closely with client CXOs to understand their growth priorities and pressing business challenges, and then translating these insights into data-driven, outcome-oriented solutions. In his new role, Cyrus aims to accelerate revenue, improve marketing efficiency, and unlock sustainable business value for clients.

Cyrus Shroff, chief client officer, Performics India, said, “At Performics, we remain laser-focused on accelerating business growth for our clients. Our robust structure has long been a competitive advantage, and we’re now transforming it to become even stronger growth partners. By sharpening domain expertise across teams, we’re not just understanding industries better—we’re co-solving complex business challenges, unlocking new value, and delivering purpose-built solutions designed to scale. I’m excited to build on this momentum and partner even more closely with our clients to power the next phase of their growth journeys.”

As chief product officer, Shweta will lead the agency’s centre of excellence, further strengthening Performics India’s leadership in future-facing performance solutions. With AI deeply embedded across the agency’s product ecosystem, she will focus on advancing these capabilities and enhancing Performics India’s competitive edge through innovative product strategy, intelligent systems, and scalable frameworks. Shweta previously led the agency’s CPG vertical as well as the Creative team, playing a critical role in bringing in and retaining some of Performics India’s top CPG accounts in performance and e-commerce.